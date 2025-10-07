Ascent Group LLC Has $823,000 Holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) $IPG

Ascent Group LLC raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth $44,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,219.5% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Saturday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $25.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.01.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of IPG stock opened at $26.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.14. Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $33.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.09.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.20. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 111.86%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

