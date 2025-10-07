Ascent Group LLC Has $857,000 Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Ascent Group LLC decreased its position in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 156.6% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
VLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.07.
Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $163.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.18. Valero Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $178.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.62.
Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 188.33%.
Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.
