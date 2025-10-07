Ascent Group LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $BBAG

Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 121.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 42.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 33.5% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000.

Shares of BBAG opened at $46.51 on Tuesday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.31 and a 1 year high of $46.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.91.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

