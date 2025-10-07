Ascent Group LLC Increases Position in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR $TTE

Ascent Group LLC grew its position in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTE. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 26,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 7.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 5.3% in the second quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $59.83 on Tuesday. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $52.78 and a one year high of $69.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $44.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.44 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.20%. On average, analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. BNP Paribas Exane reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised TotalEnergies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.45.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

