Ascent Group LLC Increases Position in Vale S.A. $VALE

Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Vale by 98.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Vale in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 193.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vale during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vale Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $11.68. The company has a market cap of $51.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.84.

Vale Cuts Dividend

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.23%. Equities research analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a $0.3417 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 740.0%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VALE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Vale from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Vale from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Vale from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Vale from $13.50 to $13.70 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Clarkson Capital initiated coverage on Vale in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vale has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.03.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

