Ascent Group LLC Invests $617,000 in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF $DMXF

Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwater Malick LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 31,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 13,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 6,722 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DMXF opened at $77.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $699.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.91. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $58.82 and a 1 year high of $77.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.77 and a 200-day moving average of $72.38.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

