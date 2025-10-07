Ascent Group LLC Makes New $583,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF $EUFN

Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EUFN. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 30.8% in the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of EUFN stock opened at $34.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.07. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $34.84.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

