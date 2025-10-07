Ascent Group LLC Purchases 1,223 Shares of Twilio Inc. $TWLO

Ascent Group LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,416 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the second quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Twilio during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.59, for a total transaction of $841,234.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 137,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,515.27. This trade represents a 5.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 13,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.59, for a total value of $1,376,171.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 233,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,468,149.95. The trade was a 5.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,851 shares of company stock worth $2,408,840 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TWLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Twilio and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.22.

Twilio Stock Up 6.6%

NYSE:TWLO opened at $109.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.74. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.60 and a 1-year high of $151.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 914.58, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.25.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Twilio had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Twilio has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.010-1.060 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

