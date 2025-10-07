Ascent Group LLC Purchases 1,330 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. $VRSN

Ascent Group LLC grew its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRSN. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in VeriSign by 56.5% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 97 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 2,183 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 25.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 32.3% in the first quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Stock Performance

Shares of VRSN opened at $270.78 on Tuesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.62 and a 52-week high of $310.60. The firm has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $275.80 and its 200-day moving average is $273.49.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The information services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.01. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 40.87% and a net margin of 50.05%.The business had revenue of $409.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. VeriSign has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

VeriSign announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.11 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

VeriSign Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. VeriSign’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.43, for a total value of $1,342,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 498,304 shares in the company, valued at $133,759,742.72. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,704 shares of company stock valued at $11,019,957. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRSN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on VeriSign from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VeriSign in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.50.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

