Ascent Group LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF $IGF

Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 508.5% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of IGF opened at $61.64 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.37. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $49.74 and a twelve month high of $61.86.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.