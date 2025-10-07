Ascent Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP

Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 20.0% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in CoStar Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 84,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 10,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1,535.3% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 102,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,148,000 after acquiring an additional 96,557 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSGP. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Saturday, September 27th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.15.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Cynthia Cammett Cann sold 2,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $188,764.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 25,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,837.35. The trade was a 7.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total transaction of $2,330,750.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 319,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,790,620.97. This trade represents a 7.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,033 shares of company stock worth $4,777,764 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $81.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 324.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.87. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.26 and a 1-year high of $97.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.83.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $781.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. CoStar Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.150-0.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Read More

