Ascent Group LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF $SPMD

Ascent Group LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPMD. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2%

SPMD stock opened at $57.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.86. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.13. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $43.99 and a twelve month high of $59.94.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

