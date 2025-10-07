Ascent Group LLC Sells 1,704 Shares of Synchrony Financial $SYF

Ascent Group LLC cut its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 337.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 36.3% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 355.9% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Darrell Owens sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $40,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 21,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,227.40. This represents a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 8,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $595,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 68,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,801,160. This represents a 11.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

SYF opened at $71.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.78. The firm has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.50. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $40.54 and a 1 year high of $77.41.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 14.43%.The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.56%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

