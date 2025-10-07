Ascent Group LLC Sells 192 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Ascent Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,890 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Autodesk during the second quarter worth about $359,000. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB lifted its position in Autodesk by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 127,126 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,354,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Autodesk by 2.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,075 shares of the software company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, GK Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter worth approximately $348,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $323.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $232.67 and a fifty-two week high of $329.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Autodesk from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Autodesk from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.13.

In other Autodesk news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $298,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,700. This represents a 20.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 2,761 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.10, for a total transaction of $869,991.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 80,255 shares in the company, valued at $25,288,350.50. The trade was a 3.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,386 shares of company stock worth $11,433,201. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

