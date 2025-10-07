Ascent Group LLC Sells 2,096 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF $GWX

Ascent Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 868,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,762,000 after buying an additional 35,615 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,167,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 16,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GWX stock opened at $40.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.30 and a 200 day moving average of $36.37. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $28.53 and a 1-year high of $40.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.50 million, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.96.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

