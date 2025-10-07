Ascent Group LLC Sells 338 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC

Ascent Group LLC decreased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $363,000. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 42.3% during the first quarter. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after buying an additional 32,235 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 29.4% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 399,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,232,000 after acquiring an additional 90,841 shares in the last quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,916,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,719,000 after acquiring an additional 139,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 567,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,726,000 after acquiring an additional 7,072 shares during the period.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $38.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.29. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $39.01.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

