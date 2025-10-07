Ascent Group LLC Sells 3,494 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM

Ascent Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,494 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 589.6% in the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $54.48 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.19 and a one year high of $54.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.04 and a 200 day moving average of $47.53. The stock has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

