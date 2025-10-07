Ascent Group LLC Sells 384 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

Ascent Group LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $83.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.21. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.66 and a 52 week high of $84.74.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a $0.326 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

