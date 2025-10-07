Ascent Group LLC Sells 423 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. $CBOE

Ascent Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter valued at $426,000. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $236.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $241.44 and a 200 day moving average of $230.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.44. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.30 and a 52 week high of $255.27.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%.Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 33.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CBOE shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Loop Capital set a $261.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $243.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $234.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.