Ascent Group LLC Sells 58 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF $IWO

Ascent Group LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 22.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Barings LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,623,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,304,000 after purchasing an additional 79,800 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 278,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 42.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 74.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWO opened at $327.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $307.59 and a 200-day moving average of $282.23. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $219.19 and a one year high of $329.27.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

