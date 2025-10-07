Ascent Group LLC Sells 619 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF $SCZ

Ascent Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,190,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,067,000 after buying an additional 474,792 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 393.3% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 7,751,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,427,000 after buying an additional 6,179,919 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 198.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,884,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,456 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,362,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,587,000 after acquiring an additional 106,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,079,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,567,000 after acquiring an additional 58,732 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $77.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.00. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $56.64 and a 1 year high of $77.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

