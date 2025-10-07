Ascent Group LLC Sells 630 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF $SPHQ

Ascent Group LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPHQ. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 73,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $74.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $57.67 and a 52 week high of $74.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.48 and a 200 day moving average of $69.77.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

