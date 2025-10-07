Ascent Group LLC Sells 695 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation $TFC

Ascent Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centennial Bank AR increased its stake in Truist Financial by 360.2% in the first quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 435.6% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 115.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Truist Financial news, insider Bradley D. Bender sold 12,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $566,682.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,595. The trade was a 96.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Stock Down 0.3%

Truist Financial stock opened at $45.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $33.56 and a 1-year high of $49.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.11. The company has a market cap of $58.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 16.82%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.68%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

