Ascent Group LLC Sells 841 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Ascent Group LLC reduced its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 259.6% during the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 100.0% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU opened at $190.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.49. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $201.00. The stock has a market cap of $213.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.06%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Wedbush upped their target price on Micron Technology from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $2,712,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 310,148 shares in the company, valued at $56,093,367.28. The trade was a 4.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $2,460,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 131,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,584,383.20. The trade was a 10.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,456 shares of company stock valued at $15,698,445 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

