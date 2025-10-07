Ascent Group LLC Takes $576,000 Position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF $BWZ

Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000. Ascent Group LLC owned 0.11% of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balefire LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,574,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF by 58.2% during the second quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 793,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,287,000 after acquiring an additional 13,325 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,708,000.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $27.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.51. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $29.24.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF (BWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade sovereign debt from countries outside the US with maturities between 1-3 years. BWZ was launched on Jan 15, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

