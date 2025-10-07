Atlassian Corporation PLC $TEAM Shares Purchased by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,548 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,993,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,606,198,000 after buying an additional 580,583 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Atlassian by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,694,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,845,114,000 after acquiring an additional 573,696 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Atlassian by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,440,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $730,175,000 after acquiring an additional 616,071 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,695,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $571,894,000 after acquiring an additional 523,035 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 6.7% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,972,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,506,000 after purchasing an additional 124,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Atlassian

In other news, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.98, for a total transaction of $1,494,521.70. Following the transaction, the director owned 383,250 shares in the company, valued at $74,726,085. This represents a 1.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 7,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.43, for a total value of $1,262,987.04. Following the sale, the president directly owned 182,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,875,167.43. The trade was a 4.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 551,608 shares of company stock valued at $98,246,678. 38.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of TEAM opened at $150.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.64. The stock has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a one year low of $147.40 and a one year high of $326.00.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a negative return on equity of 14.77%. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Atlassian has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TEAM. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $265.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Atlassian from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.74.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Articles

