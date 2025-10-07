Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) Stock Price Up 0.4% – Should You Buy?

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY – Get Free Report) was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.67 and last traded at $7.67. Approximately 187 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.64.

Banco de Sabadell Trading Up 0.4%

The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.61.

Get Banco de Sabadell alerts:

Banco de Sabadell Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.0976 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a yield of 479.0%. Banco de Sabadell’s payout ratio is 8.42%.

About Banco de Sabadell

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Sabadell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Sabadell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.