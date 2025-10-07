BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF $LCTU Shares Sold by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC lowered its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LCTU. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 962,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,343,000 after acquiring an additional 55,583 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 289,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,515,000 after purchasing an additional 33,338 shares during the last quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 655.6% in the first quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 33,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 29,104 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 111,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,528,000 after purchasing an additional 23,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 266.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 19,561 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Stock Performance

LCTU stock opened at $73.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.02. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 1 year low of $52.48 and a 1 year high of $73.35.

About BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

