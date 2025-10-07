Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY Stake Lessened by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,891 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 51.9% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 3.9% in the second quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 36,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 15.0% during the second quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 131,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after buying an additional 17,191 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 6,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $2,650,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 167,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,048.07. This represents a 25.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $45.16 on Tuesday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52-week low of $42.96 and a 52-week high of $63.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.38. The firm has a market cap of $91.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $12.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 80.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded Bristol Myers Squibb to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

