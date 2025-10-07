Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Purchased by Triad Wealth Partners LLC

Triad Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 0.9% of Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in Broadcom by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PFS Partners LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 38.4% in the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 price target (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Broadcom from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Broadcom from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.22.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of AVGO opened at $335.49 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.10 and a 12 month high of $374.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $319.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 85.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 60.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total transaction of $2,606,754.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 313,330 shares in the company, valued at $108,932,307.80. This trade represents a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $1,354,063.26. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,798,106.90. The trade was a 13.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 666,071 shares worth $225,623,008. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

