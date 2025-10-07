Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.4% of Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 242.9% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $28,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 85.7% during the first quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $201.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Alphabet from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Alphabet from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $3,448,820.16. Following the transaction, the director owned 243,400 shares in the company, valued at $45,213,984. The trade was a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total value of $5,992,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,527,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,000,536.96. This represents a 1.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,738 shares of company stock worth $59,135,475 over the last quarter. 11.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $250.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $222.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.72. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $256.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $3.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.60 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 8.95%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

