BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BT Group to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Finally, New Street Research downgraded shares of BT Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th.

Shares of BTGOF stock opened at $2.53 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.48. BT Group has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $2.97.

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The company builds, owns, and operates fixed and mobile networks; and designs, builds, markets, sells, and supports network access, connectivity, and related solutions.

