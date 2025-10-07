Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS Shares Bought by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,867 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 142,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,064,000 after purchasing an additional 14,022 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $353.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $96.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $353.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.14. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.56 and a 1-year high of $376.45.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 19.88%.The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.810 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.850-6.950 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.27, for a total value of $348,270.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 99,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,712,767.44. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.51, for a total transaction of $60,211.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,213.30. This trade represents a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,680 shares of company stock valued at $3,729,852. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CDNS. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.53.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

