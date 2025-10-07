Capital Group Dividend Value ETF $CGDV Shares Sold by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC decreased its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CGDV opened at $42.43 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.91. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.94 and a fifty-two week high of $42.53.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.1359 per share. This is a boost from Capital Group Dividend Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.