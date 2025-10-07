Childress Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $1,484,000. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. City Center Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Wynn Capital LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.6% during the first quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 22,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Zacks Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Baird R W downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $290.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.70.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $309.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $850.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $202.16 and a 1 year high of $318.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $300.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.12 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.73%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the sale, the director owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Further Reading

