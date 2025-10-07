Chubb Limited $CB Shares Bought by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 17.9% during the second quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at $616,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Chubb by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth $294,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of CB opened at $286.37 on Tuesday. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $252.16 and a 52 week high of $306.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $114.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $275.17 and a 200-day moving average of $282.03.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.08%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 17.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $317.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price objective (down previously from $335.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wolfe Research raised Chubb to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Chubb from $304.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, Director Michael Corbat acquired 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $269.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,665.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,450 shares in the company, valued at $661,010. The trade was a 20.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

