Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 358 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,303 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 81.9% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $220.90 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The company has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $226.31 and its 200 day moving average is $211.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total transaction of $3,953,635.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,260. The trade was a 26.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $3,022,853.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 44,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,825,943.60. The trade was a 23.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,697,459 shares of company stock worth $4,250,847,273. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

