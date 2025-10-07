Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS $CIG Shares Purchased by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS (NYSE:CIG – Free Report) by 188.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,394 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS during the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS by 7.7% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 103,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 7,447 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS by 69.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,227 shares in the last quarter.

Get Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS Stock Performance

Shares of CIG opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $2.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.89.

Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS (NYSE:CIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS Profile

(Free Report)

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS (NYSE:CIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.