Comparing FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF) and ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV)

FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF – Get Free Report) and ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares FitLife Brands and ZimVie’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FitLife Brands 12.63% 21.70% 13.45% ZimVie -4.39% 6.37% 3.34%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for FitLife Brands and ZimVie, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FitLife Brands 0 2 2 0 2.50 ZimVie 1 4 0 0 1.80

Volatility and Risk

FitLife Brands currently has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.51%. ZimVie has a consensus price target of $17.75, indicating a potential downside of 6.18%. Given FitLife Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe FitLife Brands is more favorable than ZimVie.

FitLife Brands has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZimVie has a beta of 2.17, meaning that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FitLife Brands and ZimVie”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FitLife Brands $64.47 million 2.88 $8.98 million $0.84 23.50 ZimVie $449.75 million 1.19 -$25.83 million ($0.70) -27.03

FitLife Brands has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ZimVie. ZimVie is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FitLife Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.3% of FitLife Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.6% of ZimVie shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.4% of FitLife Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of ZimVie shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

FitLife Brands beats ZimVie on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FitLife Brands

FitLife Brands, Inc. provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. The company provides weight loss, sports nutrition, and general health products; sports nutrition products; weight loss and sports nutrition products; sports nutrition and general wellness formulations with an emphasis on natural, vegan, and organic ingredients; and male health and weight loss products, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and value-oriented sports nutrition and weight loss products. It offers MRC products which includes general health supplements; and natural skincare and beauty products. In addition, it markets its products under the brand names of NDS Nutrition, PMD Sports, SirenLabs, CoreActive, Nutrology, Metis Nutrition, iSatori, BioGenetic Laboratories, Energize, Dr. Tobias, All-Natural Advice, and Maritime Naturals through franchised stores, as well as through retail locations, which include specialty, mass, and online. The company was formerly known as Bond Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to FitLife Brands, Inc. in September 2013. FitLife Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

About ZimVie

ZimVie Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat various spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It operates through two segments, The Dental Segment and The Spine Segment. The company offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; and patient-specific restorative solutions, such as abutments, bars, implant bridges, and hybrid restorations under the BellaTek brand name. It provides bone grafts, barrier membranes, and collagen wound care products; virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and intra-oral scanners; and Implant Concierge, a web-based treatment planning and surgery guide service. In addition, the company designs, manufactures, and distributes spinal fusion implants, instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies. Further, it provides MIS solutions that deliver implant and instrumentation systems; and motion preservation solutions that offer non-fusion alternatives for cervical disc implant or growth modulation for anterior vertebral body tethering. The company sells its products to oral surgeons, dental specialists, general dentists, dental laboratories, and other dental organizations, including DSOs, as well as educational, medical, and governmental entities, hospitals, and surgery centers through direct sales representatives, agents, and distributors. ZimVie Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

