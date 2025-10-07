Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Purchases 484 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $30,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 212.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.3%

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $309.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $202.16 and a 1-year high of $318.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.The firm had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 28.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $290.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.70.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

