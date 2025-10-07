Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Receives $137.31 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $137.3077.

CFR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Saturday, September 27th.

CFR opened at $128.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52 week low of $100.31 and a 52 week high of $147.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.71.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The bank reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.11. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $567.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 43.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 17,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

