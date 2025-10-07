Cummins Inc. $CMI Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 52.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,283,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,417,331,000 after buying an additional 321,823 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,905,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,170,000 after acquiring an additional 22,202 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,634,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,343,000 after acquiring an additional 8,487 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 152.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,354,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,414,000 after purchasing an additional 817,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Cummins by 11.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,215,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,129,000 after purchasing an additional 126,362 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE CMI opened at $439.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.02 and a 52-week high of $440.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $402.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $346.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.72%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a $2.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 37.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Melius raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $425.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cummins from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Cummins from $342.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CMI

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Amy Rochelle Davis sold 5,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.88, for a total transaction of $2,015,205.76. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 20,738 shares in the company, valued at $8,354,925.44. The trade was a 19.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert Enright sold 1,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.26, for a total transaction of $748,203.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,158.30. The trade was a 66.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,119 shares of company stock worth $14,159,885 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.