D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI Stock Holdings Trimmed by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,364 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,664,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,279,706,000 after acquiring an additional 642,642 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,509,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $446,093,000 after purchasing an additional 33,412 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 23.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,520,422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $320,421,000 after purchasing an additional 472,382 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 2,176,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $266,811,000 after buying an additional 817,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 652.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,981,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,477,000 after buying an additional 1,718,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 2.0%

DHI opened at $171.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $51.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.40. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.44 and a 12 month high of $195.50.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.46. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 11.46%.The company had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. D.R. Horton has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHI has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wedbush upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.74, for a total transaction of $180,740.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,622.82. The trade was a 45.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $251,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 6,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,631. This represents a 17.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,376 shares of company stock worth $5,898,848. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

