DexCom, Inc. $DXCM Position Increased by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,264 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 211.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in DexCom by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 672 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 1,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $117,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,417,840. This represents a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kyle Malady sold 667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $53,933.62. Following the sale, the director owned 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,853.62. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,849 shares of company stock valued at $564,733 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on DXCM shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on DexCom from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on DexCom from $112.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 26th. William Blair raised DexCom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of DexCom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.32.

DexCom Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $66.36 on Tuesday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.52 and a 1 year high of $93.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.85 and its 200-day moving average is $77.88. The stock has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a PE ratio of 46.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.47.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. DexCom had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 13.29%.The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. DexCom has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

