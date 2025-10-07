Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF $DFIC Position Decreased by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $47,779,000. 25 LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. 25 LLC now owns 39,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 98.1% during the second quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 20,958 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 121,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 822,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,567,000 after purchasing an additional 52,945 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 29.5%

BATS DFIC opened at $33.22 on Tuesday. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $31.97. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.48.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

