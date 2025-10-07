Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Receives $14.46 Average PT from Analysts

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.4583.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Ellington Financial from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Zacks Research raised Ellington Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Jones Trading raised Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Ellington Financial from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd.

Insider Transactions at Ellington Financial

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ellington Financial

In other Ellington Financial news, Director Ronald I. Simon purchased 5,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.56 per share, with a total value of $75,176.64. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,800. This trade represents a 7.45% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the first quarter worth $6,418,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the first quarter valued at about $3,941,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 738.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 310,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 273,323 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 44.3% in the first quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 560,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,426,000 after acquiring an additional 171,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,899,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,228,000 after acquiring an additional 171,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE EFC opened at $13.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 46.78, a quick ratio of 46.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96. Ellington Financial has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $14.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.36 and a 200-day moving average of $13.02.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $92.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.48 million. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 89.52%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ellington Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a sep 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1,202.0%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.81%.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

