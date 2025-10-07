Embecta Corp. $EMBC Shares Purchased by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,088 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Embecta were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMBC. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Embecta by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 66,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Embecta by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 401,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after buying an additional 52,566 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Embecta by 17.0% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 4,741 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Embecta by 41.3% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 27,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 7,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Embecta by 224.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 132,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 91,729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMBC opened at $14.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.10. Embecta Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $21.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.03.

Embecta ( NASDAQ:EMBC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.35. Embecta had a net margin of 7.58% and a negative return on equity of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Embecta has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-2.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Embecta Corp. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Embecta’s payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Embecta from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Embecta in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of Embecta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Embecta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Embecta in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Embecta has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

