Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Acquires 10,540 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. $MUFG

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,540 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 87,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 43,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 85,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, May Hill Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 11,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:MUFG opened at $15.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.90. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $16.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 13.95%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MUFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy”.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

