Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Acquires 152 Shares of Boise Cascade, L.L.C. $BCC

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 19.2% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 117,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,539,000 after buying an additional 18,967 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 338.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 5,168.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 11,940 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 50.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 7,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 1,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total value of $149,634.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 32,867 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,841.99. This represents a 5.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $91,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 37,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,371,587.56. The trade was a 2.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,815 shares of company stock valued at $409,637 in the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $101.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Boise Cascade from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.67.

Boise Cascade Price Performance

BCC stock opened at $75.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.27. Boise Cascade, L.L.C. has a 52-week low of $74.90 and a 52-week high of $155.42.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 4.00%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Boise Cascade, L.L.C. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.92%.

Boise Cascade Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

