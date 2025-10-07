Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Acquires 2,809 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in NU were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NU during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NU by 474.1% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in NU by 286,000.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in NU in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in NU by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on NU. Itau BBA Securities raised NU from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of NU from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Santander raised shares of NU to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NU in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised NU to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.06.

NYSE NU opened at $15.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.34 and a 200-day moving average of $12.91. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $16.42.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. NU had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 29.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

